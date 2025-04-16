Farooq Abdullah Rebukes A S Dulat's Claims on Article 370 Abrogation
Farooq Abdullah has vehemently refuted claims by A S Dulat, former R&AW chief, which suggested Abdullah supported the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah accused Dulat of employing 'cheap stunts' for book promotion, emphasizing his consistent opposition to the abrogation and commitment to defending J&K's special status.
In a strong response to claims made by former R&AW chief A S Dulat, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has categorically dismissed the notion that he tacitly supported the abrogation of Article 370.
Abdullah, the 87-year-old leader of the National Conference, accused Dulat of fabricating stories to promote his forthcoming book, asserting these allegations as pure fiction. Abdullah emphasized his and his son's detention during the abrogation to highlight their steadfast opposition.
The former chief minister also criticized Dulat's assertions of a past alliance between NC and the BJP and described the claims as lies that dishonor their relationship. Abdullah concluded that Dulat's inaccuracies were mere attempts at gaining publicity.
