Farooq Abdullah Rebukes A S Dulat's Claims on Article 370 Abrogation

In a strong response to claims made by former R&AW chief A S Dulat, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has categorically dismissed the notion that he tacitly supported the abrogation of Article 370.

Abdullah, the 87-year-old leader of the National Conference, accused Dulat of fabricating stories to promote his forthcoming book, asserting these allegations as pure fiction. Abdullah emphasized his and his son's detention during the abrogation to highlight their steadfast opposition.

The former chief minister also criticized Dulat's assertions of a past alliance between NC and the BJP and described the claims as lies that dishonor their relationship. Abdullah concluded that Dulat's inaccuracies were mere attempts at gaining publicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)