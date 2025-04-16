Singapore Navigates U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore expresses concerns about the U.S.-China trade war's impact on the global economy. Despite a delay in U.S. tariffs, uncertainty prevails. Singapore, facing economic challenges, prepares for elections with Wong's leadership under the spotlight.
On Wednesday, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong voiced his apprehension over the U.S. postponing most of its proposed tariffs amid a broader trade war with China. He emphasized that the resulting uncertainty is impacting regions beyond the two economic giants.
Wong highlighted that the ongoing trade conflict would disrupt U.S.-China trading activities, affecting countries worldwide. Despite President Donald Trump's delay of reciprocal tariffs until July, the U.S. continues imposing a 10% baseline tariff, adding to economic volatility.
Amidst these tensions, Singapore's economic outlook remains clouded, prompting its central bank to loosen monetary policy twice this year. As Singapore gears up for its May 3 elections, the nation's attention turns to Wong, who steps into the electoral arena following Lee Hsien Loong's era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
