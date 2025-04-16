IAS Officer's Tribute to CPI(M) Leader Sparks Political Outcry

The praise showered by an IAS officer on CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh has stirred a political storm in Kerala. The officer, Divya S Iyer, took to Instagram to laud Ragesh following his appointment as the ruling party's Kannur district secretary.

Iyer, who currently serves as the Cultural Director and MD of Vizhinjam Port, likened Ragesh's qualities to those of a legendary epic character, Karna, which quickly drew public attention and went viral. She credited Ragesh for teaching her respect and good conduct in official life.

The comments, however, were not well-received within Congress circles. Critics, including K Muraleedharan and Youth Congress members, accused Iyer of showing servitude to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In response, Iyer released a video defending her intent, while her husband, a Congress leader, acknowledged the good intent but suggested the praise was ill-timed.

(With inputs from agencies.)