Congress Rallies Against 'Political Vendetta' in Manipur

The Manipur unit of Congress protested outside the Enforcement Directorate's office against the chargesheet filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. They condemned the BJP's alleged political vendetta and misuse of power, calling for an end to targeted actions against the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:38 IST
Congress Rallies Against 'Political Vendetta' in Manipur
The Manipur unit of Congress held a demonstration in front of the Enforcement Directorate's office on Wednesday. The protest was aimed at opposing the chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing National Herald case.

State Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra strongly criticized the BJP, accusing them of engaging in vendetta politics and undermining the opposition. Meghachandra argued that the chargesheet against their leaders by the Enforcement Directorate is an attempt to intimidate and sideline the Congress party unjustly. He underscored that this constitutes a serious affront to democracy.

CLP leader O. Ibobi Singh echoed these sentiments, condemning the repeated summoning and harassment of Sonia Gandhi by central agencies. Singh asserted that, despite current pressures, justice would eventually be served as the trial advances, emphasizing the misuse of entities like the ED and CBI as a threat to democratic integrity. The protestors vocally criticized the BJP government and demanded an end to perceived politically motivated actions.

