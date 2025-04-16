Left Menu

Naidu Heads to Delhi After Engagements with Finance Commission

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to leave for Delhi after his meetings with the Sixteenth Finance Commission team. The commission is on a four-day visit to the state. Naidu's visit comes as the TDP-led NDA government plans an international airport in Amaravati.

  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will depart for Delhi following engagements with the Sixteenth Finance Commission team, which is currently on a four-day visit to the state. According to an official release, Naidu will leave for the capital around 9 pm after dining with the commission members.

The visit to the national capital coincides with the TDP-led NDA government's efforts to expand its vision for a greenfield capital city in Amaravati by including an international airport. The expansion plans are seen as a significant move to boost the infrastructure and economic landscape of the region.

Naidu's participation in the meetings and subsequent visit to Delhi underscore the importance of aligning state initiatives with central objectives, particularly in a period marked by ambitious development projects and financial strategy discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

