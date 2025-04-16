Diplomatic Trust: The Albanese-Dutton Debate
In the lead-up to the May 3 election, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton debated their trust in US President Trump and Chinese President Jinping. Albanese defended his trust despite past trade tensions, while Dutton highlighted the need for respectful international relations.
- Country:
- Australia
In a heated debate ahead of the upcoming elections, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton discussed international trust, focusing on US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Albanese expressed trust in President Trump despite previous trade disputes, highlighting discussions with him and calling past tariffs 'self-harm' for the US. His Labour Party's government has also seen improvements in trade relations following its 2022 election.
On the other hand, Dutton criticized Trump for his conduct with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and emphasized China's importance as Australia's biggest export market, advocating for sovereignty and respect in bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US to Announce 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions
Trade Tensions: US-India Tariff Disputes Unveiled in 2025 NTE Report
Trump Announces 'Liberation Day' Tariff Plan Amid Global Trade Tensions
U.S.-India Trade Tensions: Tariffs, Restrictions, and Cultural Clash
Trump's Tariffs: A New Phase in Global Trade Tensions