Diplomatic Trust: The Albanese-Dutton Debate

In a heated debate ahead of the upcoming elections, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton discussed international trust, focusing on US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Albanese expressed trust in President Trump despite previous trade disputes, highlighting discussions with him and calling past tariffs 'self-harm' for the US. His Labour Party's government has also seen improvements in trade relations following its 2022 election.

On the other hand, Dutton criticized Trump for his conduct with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and emphasized China's importance as Australia's biggest export market, advocating for sovereignty and respect in bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)