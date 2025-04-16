US Vice President JD Vance's Culturally Rich India Visit

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children, is set to embark on a significant visit to India, part of a broader seven-day international tour that includes Italy. The trip occurs amidst global discussions surrounding President Donald Trump's controversial tariff policy.

Before arriving in India, Vance will engage in important diplomatic meetings in Italy. These include discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and an encounter with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. These meetings coincide with ceremonies ahead of Easter Sunday.

Once in India, the Vice President will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While primarily private, Vance's visit will include official engagements and participation in cultural events in Jaipur and Agra. The visit marks a significant cultural and diplomatic exchange, highlighting the significance of US-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)