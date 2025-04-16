Left Menu

US VP JD Vance's Strategic India Visit Amidst Global Trade Tensions

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the first Indian-American Second Lady, will visit India to meet PM Modi amid global trade tensions. They will travel to cultural sites and discuss economic priorities. Vance's visit follows US's stringent tariff policies impacting global trade.

Updated: 16-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:04 IST
US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance, the first Indian-American in the role, are set to visit India next week. Their visit occurs amid trade tensions linked to the Trump administration's tariff policies.

The Vance family will also visit Italy on their trip from April 18 to 24. During their stay in India, they will travel to New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, combining diplomacy with cultural engagements.

Vance is anticipated to discuss economic and geopolitical topics with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coinciding with ongoing debates over tariffs. This visit follows recent diplomatic exchanges with Indian leaders by US officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

