Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico and Ecuador's Tense Relations

Mexico will not renew its diplomatic relations with Ecuador as long as President Daniel Noboa is in office. This decision follows Ecuador's raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito, leading to the detention of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was granted asylum by Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:59 IST
Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico and Ecuador's Tense Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico will not renew its diplomatic relations with Ecuador while President Daniel Noboa remains in office. This decision comes in the wake of a contentious raid by Ecuadorian authorities on the Mexican embassy in Quito in April 2024.

The raid led to the arrest of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been granted diplomatic asylum by Mexico since December 2023. Ecuador contested the legality of the asylum, claiming that individuals facing charges should not be granted such protection under international law.

President Noboa, who secured his position in a wider-than-expected margin during the April 13 presidential runoff, had faced opposition from Sheinbaum-supporter Luisa Gonzalez, who unsuccessfully sought a recount. The diplomatic row now places additional strain on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025