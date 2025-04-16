Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico and Ecuador's Tense Relations

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico will not renew its diplomatic relations with Ecuador while President Daniel Noboa remains in office. This decision comes in the wake of a contentious raid by Ecuadorian authorities on the Mexican embassy in Quito in April 2024.

The raid led to the arrest of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been granted diplomatic asylum by Mexico since December 2023. Ecuador contested the legality of the asylum, claiming that individuals facing charges should not be granted such protection under international law.

President Noboa, who secured his position in a wider-than-expected margin during the April 13 presidential runoff, had faced opposition from Sheinbaum-supporter Luisa Gonzalez, who unsuccessfully sought a recount. The diplomatic row now places additional strain on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

