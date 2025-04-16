Jammu's Changing Demographics: A Security Concern?

In a significant move, a BJP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir has urged immediate deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals from the Jammu region, labeling them as 'security threats' capable of instigating 'demographic changes' in the area.

Vikram Randhawa, representing the Bahu constituency, expressed his concerns over the increasing numbers of these foreign nationals, claiming their proliferation poses a danger to the region's stability. He pointed out alleged criminal activities and proximity to vital installations as reasons for urgent action.

Randhawa highlighted that despite protests and arrests, the population of these groups continues to grow, suggesting a conspiracy to alter the demography of Jammu. He called on authorities to identify those providing them shelter and to curb illegal settlements by cutting off essential services.

