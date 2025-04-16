Russian investigators concluded that sonic weapons were not deployed by Serbian authorities to disperse protesters in March, President Aleksandar Vucic announced. This comes after European concerns over potential breaches of law during Serbia's largest protests in decades.

Despite initial denials, it emerged that Serbia acquired Long-Range Acoustic Devices from the U.S. in 2021, but authorities insisted they were solely for communicating with crowds. Allegations remain contentious, as Vucic threatens legal action against accusers and the Russian report implied sabotage by black-clad provocateurs.

The protests and ensuing political turbulence underscore Serbia's delicate balance between pro-Western policies and deep-rooted ties with Russia, a factor in the regional geopolitical dynamic.

