Serbia's Sonic Weapon Controversy: Unpacking the March 15 Protests

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that Russian investigators found no use of sonic weapons to disperse a March protest. The protests were Serbia's largest in decades, sparking international concerns. Although some officials initially denied the existence of such devices, it was later confirmed Serbia purchased Long-Range Acoustic Devices in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Russian investigators concluded that sonic weapons were not deployed by Serbian authorities to disperse protesters in March, President Aleksandar Vucic announced. This comes after European concerns over potential breaches of law during Serbia's largest protests in decades.

Despite initial denials, it emerged that Serbia acquired Long-Range Acoustic Devices from the U.S. in 2021, but authorities insisted they were solely for communicating with crowds. Allegations remain contentious, as Vucic threatens legal action against accusers and the Russian report implied sabotage by black-clad provocateurs.

The protests and ensuing political turbulence underscore Serbia's delicate balance between pro-Western policies and deep-rooted ties with Russia, a factor in the regional geopolitical dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

