Peruvian Political Scandal: Heredia Seeks Asylum in Brazil Amidst High-Profile Graft Case
Nadine Heredia, wife of ex-Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, has sought asylum in Brazil after being sentenced to 15 years for money laundering. The couple was convicted for receiving funds from Odebrecht. Humala is now jailed in Peru, a facility designed to hold former leaders amid corruption charges.
Nadine Heredia, the spouse of former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, arrived in Brazil seeking asylum. Her move comes as Humala faces imprisonment following a 15-year sentence linked to a widespread corruption scandal involving the Odebrecht construction company.
Heredia was sentenced to 15 years herself, with both she and Humala accused of receiving illicit funds from Odebrecht. Brazil's foreign ministry confirmed her asylum request, and she traveled to Brasilia courtesy of a plane provided by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.
Humala, who led Peru from 2011 to 2016, is the second former president jailed due to the scandal and the fourth implicated. Meanwhile, Heredia plans to relocate to Sao Paulo, backed by safe passage arrangements secured between the Peruvian and Brazilian administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
