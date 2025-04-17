Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic Diplomacy in Cambodia

Chinese President Xi Jinping has affirmed China's support for Cambodia's strategic independence and expressed a desire to strengthen high-level political trust with the Southeast Asian country. Xi's visit to Phnom Penh marks a significant part of his three-nation tour in Southeast Asia, highlighting diplomatic relations.

Updated: 17-04-2025 10:19 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a move to bolster diplomatic ties, President Xi Jinping has emphasized China's unwavering support for Cambodia's strategic independence. Speaking during his visit to Phnom Penh, Xi underscored the mutual benefits of deepening political trust between the two nations.

China's state broadcaster CCTV released the statement, illustrating the strategic importance China places on its relationship with Cambodia amid Xi's broader tour across Southeast Asia, which seeks to solidify alliances and foster economic partnerships in the region.

President Xi's visit also marks a continuation of China's foreign policy strategy aimed at enhancing cooperation and collaboration with strategic partners across Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

