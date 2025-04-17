Left Menu

AIADMK's Stand Against Coalition Government in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has staunchly denied any possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu if the NDA wins the 2026 Assembly elections. Emphasizing historical precedence, senior party leader M Thambidurai highlighted Tamil Nadu's legacy of non-coalition governance, asserting the state's traditional political structure will persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:30 IST
AIADMK's Stand Against Coalition Government in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has firmly ruled out any scope for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, should the NDA clinch victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. The announcement underscores Tamil Nadu's consistent history of single-party governance, as articulated by senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai.

Addressing the media, the Rajya Sabha MP clarified that the state has always been governed without coalitions, citing past leaderships under figures like C Rajagopalachari, K Kamaraj, M G Ramachandran, and M Karunanidhi. He reiterated that this trend would continue in future AIADMK-led administrations.

Palaniswami also clarified Union Minister Amit Shah's previous statements, emphasizing that the AIADMK-BJP victory declarations did not imply a coalition. He accused the media of misrepresentations and requested reporters to avoid spreading such inaccuracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025