AIADMK's Stand Against Coalition Government in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has firmly ruled out any scope for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, should the NDA clinch victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. The announcement underscores Tamil Nadu's consistent history of single-party governance, as articulated by senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai.

Addressing the media, the Rajya Sabha MP clarified that the state has always been governed without coalitions, citing past leaderships under figures like C Rajagopalachari, K Kamaraj, M G Ramachandran, and M Karunanidhi. He reiterated that this trend would continue in future AIADMK-led administrations.

Palaniswami also clarified Union Minister Amit Shah's previous statements, emphasizing that the AIADMK-BJP victory declarations did not imply a coalition. He accused the media of misrepresentations and requested reporters to avoid spreading such inaccuracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)