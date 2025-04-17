Revelations, Alliances, and Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti Speaks Out

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party, has expressed her lack of surprise at the revelations made by former RAW chief A S Dulat regarding National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's private support for the abrogation of Article 370. The disclosure was made in Dulat's recent book, 'The Chief Minister and the Spy,' set for release on April 18.

Speaking at a PDP workers' convention, Mufti recounted past political events, mentioning Abdullah's apparent inaction during the abrogation period. She also claimed Omar Abdullah sought to form a government with Amit Shah in 2014, urging against an alliance with the PDP in favor of the National Conference.

Addressing broader issues, Mufti criticized the Waqf Amendment Act and actions against mosques and shrines. She urged peaceful protest against these amendments and expressed concerns about the treatment of Muslims in India, juxtaposing it with the historical treatment of Kashmiri Pandits.

(With inputs from agencies.)