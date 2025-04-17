Left Menu

Major Organisational Reshuffle in Maharashtra Congress Anticipated

Ramesh Chennithala, in charge of the All India Congress Committee for Maharashtra, announced plans for a statewide organisational reshuffle by mid-May. A convention will gather Maharashtra's senior Congress leaders in Mahableshwar. Regular MP meetings aim to integrate parliamentary discussions with party objectives.

  Country:
  • India

Ramesh Chennithala, the All India Congress Committee's Maharashtra representative, announced on Thursday that the state's Congress unit will undergo an organisational reshuffle by the second week of May.

At a press conference, Chennithala revealed plans for a convention involving all Members of Parliament, legislators, and senior leaders in the Mahableshwar region of Satara district.

In an effort to strengthen intra-party communication, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, CLP leader Vijay Wadettiwar, and legislative council group leader Satej Patil will now engage in monthly discussions with MPs to align on issues for parliamentary debate.

