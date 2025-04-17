Congress Convenes Urgent Strategy Session Amid ED Charges

The Congress party has scheduled a crucial meeting of its top leaders on April 19 at Indira Bhawan in Delhi. This gathering is set to address pressing organizational challenges and form a strategic response to recent legal actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against prominent figures Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will helm the discussions, coinciding with recent developments wherein the ED has filed a prosecution complaint against key Congress personalities, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. These legal proceedings are related to the National Herald money laundering case, and the chargesheet also implicates Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and several firms.

The complex legal battle is set to deepen, with the prosecution complaint filed under the PMLA, 2002, for money laundering offences linked to significant allegations under the Indian Penal Code. Deliberations in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court are set for April 25, with the legal and political ramifications intensely scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)