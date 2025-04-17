Aviation Minister's Recognition: A Proud Moment for India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu for being named as a 'Young Global Leader 2025' by the World Economic Forum, calling it a moment of national pride, especially for the Telugu community. The recognition highlights his dedication to public service.
In a significant acknowledgment, Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has been honored as a 'Young Global Leader 2025' by the World Economic Forum. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his congratulations, emphasizing the occasion as a proud moment for India.
The Chief Minister, currently visiting Europe, expressed his joy on the platform 'X', describing the recognition as prestigious. He highlighted its special significance for the Telugu community.
N Chandrababu Naidu praised the Aviation Minister's dedication to public service, noting that it inspires the country's youth. He wished Ram Mohan Naidu success in promoting the state and India's presence on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
