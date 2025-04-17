Unfolding a Political Conflict: Biju Patnaik's Legacy Under Spotlight

In a pointed critique, Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik accused the BJP administration in Odisha of potential historical revisionism aimed at diminishing Biju Patnaik's legacy. Addressing party members on the 28th death anniversary of Biju Patnaik, Naveen underscored various alleged acts, including the alteration of schemes and commemorations tied to Biju's name.

The BJD chief refrained from naming the BJP directly but conveyed feelings of strategic undermining, citing the state's halt of Panchayati Raj Dibas celebration on Biju Patnaik's birthday as a prime example. Naveen appealed for those attempting to rewrite history to focus instead on proactive welfare reforms for Odisha's growth.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Manmohan Samal retorted, highlighting his respect for Biju Patnaik yet questioning Naveen's remarks as politically motivated. Samal queried if the statements truly reflected Naveen's views, prompting a reconsideration of such accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)