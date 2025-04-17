Rising Stars: WEF Names India's Young Global Leaders for 2025
The World Economic Forum has announced its 2025 list of Young Global Leaders, recognizing Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and six other Indian individuals. The cohort includes 116 individuals under 40, influencing leadership trends globally. Naidu expressed his honor and emphasized the responsibilities of young leaders.
- Country:
- India
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has recognized significant young talents by naming Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and six other Indians among their Young Global Leaders for 2025.
Announced on April 15, the WEF's 2025 cohort features 116 individuals below 40, who are pioneering leadership in today's fast-evolving world.
Naidu, the youngest Cabinet Minister, expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the esteemed honor and the collective responsibility young leaders hold to create a positive future for their communities and the nation. Joining Naidu are notable figures like Ritesh Agarwal, Alok Medikepura Anil, and others, all of whom are part of an influential network of 1,400 members that include leaders from various fields like Nobel laureates and Fortune 500 CEOs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
