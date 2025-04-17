Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves Amid Crisis: Anwar, Min Aung Hlaing in Thai Talks

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing visited Bangkok for talks on Myanmar's crisis. Discussions focused on humanitarian aid after a devastating earthquake and extending ceasefires for aid delivery. Critics fear legitimizing Myanmar's military rule amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:54 IST
In a high-stakes diplomatic engagement, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Myanmar's military chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, arrived in Bangkok to address Myanmar's escalating crisis. The talks centered around humanitarian aid following a catastrophic earthquake in March.

Amid rare diplomatic contacts, Anwar met Thailand's PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, discussing mutual interests, such as border developments and regional cooperation concerning new US tariff policies. The talks are seen as a critical step towards promoting peace in Myanmar.

However, there is skepticism. Critics argue these engagements might legitimize Myanmar's military regime, which remains under scrutiny for its ongoing conflict and humanitarian violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

