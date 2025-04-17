Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Forms Coordination Committee for Bihar Elections

A coordination committee led by Tejashwi Yadav has been formed by the INDIA bloc in Bihar to create a common minimum programme for the upcoming assembly elections. The unanimous decision was taken at a meeting of 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance partners at the RJD office.

In a strategic move, the INDIA bloc in Bihar constituted a coordination committee on Thursday, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. The committee aims to develop a common minimum programme for the forthcoming assembly elections.

This decision was reached unanimously during a meeting at the RJD office, where all alliance partners of the 'Mahagathbandhan' convened. Yadav was selected to chair the committee.

Yadav emphasized the unity among the alliance partners, stating, "We are united and will unitedly fight the elections."

