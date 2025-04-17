Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Appeasement of Rioters

The BJP has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for meeting with Muslim clerics and accused her of appeasing 'rioters' with an eye on upcoming elections. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Banerjee's actions are politically motivated, especially following communal violence in the Murshidabad district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:50 IST
BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Appeasement of Rioters
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, accusing her of appeasing rioters to garner support from the minority community ahead of next year's state elections.

Speaking at a meeting with Muslim clerics in Kolkata, Banerjee labeled the communal clashes in Murshidabad as 'pre-planned', blaming the Border Security Force, central agencies, and the BJP for stoking tensions in the area.

In response, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized Banerjee's politics of appeasement, pointing to her refusal to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The act, which has Presidential assent, was the center of recent communal clashes in Murshidabad, leading to casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025