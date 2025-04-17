BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Appeasement of Rioters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, accusing her of appeasing rioters to garner support from the minority community ahead of next year's state elections.

Speaking at a meeting with Muslim clerics in Kolkata, Banerjee labeled the communal clashes in Murshidabad as 'pre-planned', blaming the Border Security Force, central agencies, and the BJP for stoking tensions in the area.

In response, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized Banerjee's politics of appeasement, pointing to her refusal to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The act, which has Presidential assent, was the center of recent communal clashes in Murshidabad, leading to casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)