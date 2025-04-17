BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Appeasement of Rioters
The BJP has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for meeting with Muslim clerics and accused her of appeasing 'rioters' with an eye on upcoming elections. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Banerjee's actions are politically motivated, especially following communal violence in the Murshidabad district.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, accusing her of appeasing rioters to garner support from the minority community ahead of next year's state elections.
Speaking at a meeting with Muslim clerics in Kolkata, Banerjee labeled the communal clashes in Murshidabad as 'pre-planned', blaming the Border Security Force, central agencies, and the BJP for stoking tensions in the area.
In response, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized Banerjee's politics of appeasement, pointing to her refusal to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The act, which has Presidential assent, was the center of recent communal clashes in Murshidabad, leading to casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Waqf law made 'extreme' in 2013 for appeasement; if it was not done then this bill might not have been needed: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
Anurag Thakur Defends Waqf Bill as End to Congress Appeasement
Congress Hits Back at Modi Over 'Appeasement' Accusations
Delhi's Saffron Vision: From Appeasement to Contentment
Modi Criticizes Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' While Unveiling Development Projects in Haryana