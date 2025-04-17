Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Takes Charge Amidst Murshidabad Violence

The Calcutta High Court intervened in the Murshidabad violence due to protests over the Waqf Act. The court directed central forces to remain and ordered a committee for victim rehabilitation. Political parties are warned against provocative speeches. An NIA probe is requested, citing national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:42 IST
Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent unrest in Murshidabad, West Bengal, triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has drawn an intervention from the Calcutta High Court. On Thursday, the court mandated that central forces retain their presence in the area to uphold law and order. Additionally, the High Court announced its intent to oversee the rehabilitation and restoration efforts for the affected individuals. Furthermore, political parties including the BJP and TMC were instructed to avoid incendiary rhetoric that might exacerbate tensions.

A division bench, consisting of Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury, instructed the state to create a rehabilitation committee assembled from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), West Bengal Human Rights Commission, and the State Legal Services Authority. Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, representing the petitioners, emphasized the court's focus on victim support, mandating that the state manage housing for the displaced until permanent solutions are enacted. The next review of the court's directives is scheduled for Monday.

Representing the state, Advocate Kalyan Banerjee confirmed a directive against provocative statements and detailed the composition of the evaluation team, which will include representatives from major human rights bodies. Separately, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry, probing the possible involvement of Bangladeshi elements, which pose a significant national threat. Adhikari urged the court to consider restricting rallies against the Waqf Act, attributing past violence to such gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

