Left Menu

Bulgaria's Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Eurozone Integration Debate

Bulgaria's government, led by the GERB party, survived a second no-confidence vote. The Mech party's motion, supported by nationalist and pro-Russia groups, accused the government of failing to address corruption. The motion was defeated, preserving plans for euro adoption and European integration while highlighting political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:00 IST
Bulgaria's Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Eurozone Integration Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's government successfully weathered a second no-confidence vote in parliament within two weeks, as political tensions flare over the nation's eurozone ambitions. Spearheaded by the Mech party and allied nationalist and pro-Russia factions, the motion accuses the ruling coalition, led by the GERB party, of inadequate action against pervasive corruption.

In a decisive 130-72 vote, the government's opponents fell short, allowing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's administration to maintain its euro adoption timeline, scheduled for early 2026. The opposition, particularly the pro-Western PP-DB, opted not to support the motion, citing the upcoming European Commission report critical to Bulgaria's eurozone membership bid.

Corruption remains a persistent issue in Bulgaria, with practices such as dishonest public procurement, vote buying, and unregulated lobbying plaguing the country. Efforts to combat corruption are hindered by a judiciary criticized for political subservience, highlighting complex challenges in Bulgaria's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025