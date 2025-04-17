Bulgaria's Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Eurozone Integration Debate

Bulgaria's government successfully weathered a second no-confidence vote in parliament within two weeks, as political tensions flare over the nation's eurozone ambitions. Spearheaded by the Mech party and allied nationalist and pro-Russia factions, the motion accuses the ruling coalition, led by the GERB party, of inadequate action against pervasive corruption.

In a decisive 130-72 vote, the government's opponents fell short, allowing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's administration to maintain its euro adoption timeline, scheduled for early 2026. The opposition, particularly the pro-Western PP-DB, opted not to support the motion, citing the upcoming European Commission report critical to Bulgaria's eurozone membership bid.

Corruption remains a persistent issue in Bulgaria, with practices such as dishonest public procurement, vote buying, and unregulated lobbying plaguing the country. Efforts to combat corruption are hindered by a judiciary criticized for political subservience, highlighting complex challenges in Bulgaria's political landscape.

