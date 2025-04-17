Police Release Imran Khan's Sisters After Detention Drama
Pakistan police briefly detained and later released the sisters of former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leaders after they attempted to visit him in jail. Khan, incarcerated since August 2023, faces various legal battles. This incident marks the second arrest of PTI leaders outside Adiala Jail this week.
In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan police on Thursday detained and subsequently released the sisters of former prime minister Imran Khan alongside several of his party leaders. The brief detention closely follows a standoff occurring over attempts to visit him in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.
Imran Khan, aged 72, has been held since August 2023, and his family can legally meet him twice a week. Tensions ran high when police, using shipping containers, blocked the road leading to the jail, prompting frustration from visitors, including Khan's sisters and party representatives.
Amidst heightened tensions, security forces detained Khan's sisters—Aleema, Uzma, and Noreen—as well as PTI figures Umar Ayub Khan, Qasim Niazi, Ahmad Khan, and Hamid Raza. Following their temporary detention, police sources confirmed their release away from the jail vicinity, marking another week of political fatigue near the facility.
