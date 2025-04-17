Protests Erupt Over Assam Panchayat Elections Policing

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a protest march to the police headquarters, raising concerns over alleged police intimidation of its candidates and workers ahead of the upcoming two-phase panchayat elections in the state. The demonstration was spearheaded by APCC president Bhupen Bora and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

The protest commenced at the party headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, and proceeded towards the police headquarters where the police had erected barricades to thwart the Congress members' advance. A brief scuffle ensued as Congress workers attempted to breach the barricade and approach the DGP's office.

Subsequently, senior Congress members, including Bora and Bordoloi, met with DGP Harmeet Singh, conveying grievances regarding alleged police harassment in panchayat election areas. The DGP pledged to investigate these claims, assuring a free and fair election. Meanwhile, Congress stressed the criticality of battling the perceived misuse of police for political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)