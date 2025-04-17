High Stakes in SCOTUS: Guns, Gender, and Governance

The U.S. Supreme Court's current term is packed with critical cases that could significantly impact various facets of American life and governance. Among the key issues on the docket are guns, gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, online pornography, and religious rights.

In a significant ruling, the court on March 26 upheld federal regulations targeting largely untraceable 'ghost guns.' These firearms, whose use has proliferated in crimes across the nation, were targeted by regulations imposed during the Biden administration, marking a 7-2 ruling in favor of strengthening gun control laws.

Other notable cases involve both the legality of a TikTok ban based on national security grounds and several challenges to federal and state governance in areas such as the environment, workplace discrimination, and reproductive healthcare funding. Each decision could pivotally influence future legislative and social strategies in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)