Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces successfully executed an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the elimination of four terrorists. The operation, conducted in Dera Ismail Khan, also saw the tragic death of a 23-year-old soldier. Weapons and ammunition were seized from the militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:11 IST
Pakistani Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive operation, Pakistani security forces have neutralized four terrorists during an intelligence-led mission in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing on Thursday.

The operation took place in Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan district, targeting militants identified as Khwarij. Troops engaged the location effectively, resulting in the death of the four terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

Tragically, a 23-year-old soldier lost his life amidst the fierce gunfight. Authorities recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants, who had been involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area, the statement concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025