Pakistani Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a decisive operation, Pakistani security forces have neutralized four terrorists during an intelligence-led mission in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing on Thursday.

The operation took place in Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan district, targeting militants identified as Khwarij. Troops engaged the location effectively, resulting in the death of the four terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

Tragically, a 23-year-old soldier lost his life amidst the fierce gunfight. Authorities recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants, who had been involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area, the statement concluded.

