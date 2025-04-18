Ukraine and US Forge Path to Economic Partnership on Mineral Resources

Ukraine announced that it had signed a memorandum with the United States as a preliminary step towards finalizing an agreement for the development of mineral resources in Ukraine. The deal, championed by President Donald Trump, is expected to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

President Trump indicated the accord could be finalized as early as next week. First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, confirmed the signing on social media, highlighting its significance as a precursor to a potential Investment Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The agreement aims to provide the U.S. with privileged access to Ukraine's natural resources, seen by Trump as a form of repayment for U.S. military assistance. With details still under negotiation, both nations express optimistic intentions for this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)