Global Tensions Rise: Trump, Hamas, and International Incidents

In world news today, the Trump administration has mandated a social media vetting process for U.S. visa applicants who have visited the Gaza Strip since 2007, marked by notable opposition and generating wide concern. This move is the latest in efforts to enhance security screenings for foreign travelers.

Meanwhile, Hamas has proposed a comprehensive deal to end hostilities with Israel by exchanging the release of Israeli hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails. Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas's Gaza leader, firmly dismissed any interim truce, indicating a challenging path ahead for peace negotiations.

In other news, Elon Musk's SpaceX is favored to partake in President Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield initiative. Collaborating with Palantir and Anduril, Musk's firm aims to cement its position in the burgeoning sector of defense technology startups.

