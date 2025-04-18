Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise: Trump, Hamas, and International Incidents

A roundup of global headlines: Trump implements social media vetting for Gaza-linked visa applicants and faces criticism for court battles. Hamas seeks a full truce with Israel, and Russia tests new battlefield tactics. High-profile incidents include a shooting at Florida State University and Elon Musk's role in Trump's missile defense plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 05:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In world news today, the Trump administration has mandated a social media vetting process for U.S. visa applicants who have visited the Gaza Strip since 2007, marked by notable opposition and generating wide concern. This move is the latest in efforts to enhance security screenings for foreign travelers.

Meanwhile, Hamas has proposed a comprehensive deal to end hostilities with Israel by exchanging the release of Israeli hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails. Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas's Gaza leader, firmly dismissed any interim truce, indicating a challenging path ahead for peace negotiations.

In other news, Elon Musk's SpaceX is favored to partake in President Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield initiative. Collaborating with Palantir and Anduril, Musk's firm aims to cement its position in the burgeoning sector of defense technology startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

