Tidjane Thiam's Political Ascent: From Banking to Ballots

Tidjane Thiam, former CEO of Credit Suisse, has been nominated to represent the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast in the upcoming presidential election. Winning 99.5% of the vote, Thiam was unopposed. The current president, Alassane Ouattara, may run again. The election is scheduled for October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:58 IST
  • Cote d'Ivoire

Tidjane Thiam, once the CEO of Credit Suisse, has been confirmed overwhelmingly as the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast's candidate for the forthcoming presidential election. The announcement followed a vote in which Thiam secured 99.5%—effectively running unopposed.

Thiam, who vacated his role at Credit Suisse after a corporate espionage scandal, was found uninvolved through an external investigation. His political path now sees him at the party's helm, leading into an election that might see current president Alassane Ouattara as a contender.

Ivory Coast's election is slated for October, with Ouattara's past contentious victory still a key point of political discourse in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

