Tidjane Thiam, once the CEO of Credit Suisse, has been confirmed overwhelmingly as the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast's candidate for the forthcoming presidential election. The announcement followed a vote in which Thiam secured 99.5%—effectively running unopposed.

Thiam, who vacated his role at Credit Suisse after a corporate espionage scandal, was found uninvolved through an external investigation. His political path now sees him at the party's helm, leading into an election that might see current president Alassane Ouattara as a contender.

Ivory Coast's election is slated for October, with Ouattara's past contentious victory still a key point of political discourse in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)