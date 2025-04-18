Left Menu

Youth Congress Rail Roko: A Stand Against Political Vendetta

The Youth Congress staged a 'rail roko' protest in Pune, stopping a local train to oppose the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The protestors criticized BJP's political vendetta, declaring their determination to defend their leaders and condemn attempts to silence opposition voices.

Youth Congress Rail Roko: A Stand Against Political Vendetta
  • Country:
  • India

The Youth Congress on Friday halted a local train in Pune in a 'rail roko' protest to denounce the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, accusing the BJP of vendetta politics.

Around 60 Youth Congress members took part in the protest, blocking the Pune-Lonavala local train at Khadki railway station before police detained them. Shivraj More, the state's working president of the Youth Congress, emphasized their resistance to what he described as an intimidation tactic to silence Rahul Gandhi.

Saurabh Amrale, Pune city Youth Congress president, stated their firm stance behind Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, vowing not to remain silent against any injustice. Media department president, Akshay Jain, highlighted their readiness to uproot government actions, denouncing the misuse of the National Herald case as targeting top Congress leadership.

