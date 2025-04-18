Left Menu

DMK's Defiant Stance: Tamil Nadu Resists Central Impositions

Tamil Nadu's CM M K Stalin challenges Union Minister Amit Shah's accusations by highlighting DMK's initiatives and asserting the state's rights. Criticizing the opposition's tactics, Stalin emphasizes Tamil Nadu's unique identity and the DMK's role in championing states' rights against central policies.

Updated: 18-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:13 IST
Chief Minister M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin fiercely rebuked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, countering allegations of diversion tactics with a display of DMK-led development and welfare initiatives. Addressing an event near Ponneri, Stalin spotlighted schemes like the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women while introducing measures for differently-abled individuals in local governance.

Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's progress under DMK, attributing attacks from opposition parties to jealousy and a lack of substantive criticism. He asserted DMK's unwavering stance on national issues such as NEET exemption and states' rights, presenting the party as a frontal defender of regional autonomy against BJP-driven centralization efforts.

In a confrontational tone, Stalin questioned the central government's intentions, challenging Shah to deliver transparent answers and vowing Tamil Nadu's resistance to pressure tactics. He reaffirmed DMK's readiness to defend the state's identity and rights, dismissing attempts to compromise Tamil Nadu's distinct political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

