Trump Urges Rate Cut Amid Declining Inflation
U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, citing a decline in inflation. Trump criticized Powell, suggesting that if he understood his role better, interest rates would decrease. The statement was made to reporters in the Oval Office.
In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to reduce interest rates, arguing that inflation is on a downward trend.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump remarked that the current economic climate warrants a reduction in rates to support growth.
The President criticized Powell's handling of monetary policy, implying that a better understanding of economic dynamics would lead to lower interest rates.
