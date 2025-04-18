Left Menu

Trump Urges Rate Cut Amid Declining Inflation

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, citing a decline in inflation. Trump criticized Powell, suggesting that if he understood his role better, interest rates would decrease. The statement was made to reporters in the Oval Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:44 IST
In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to reduce interest rates, arguing that inflation is on a downward trend.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump remarked that the current economic climate warrants a reduction in rates to support growth.

The President criticized Powell's handling of monetary policy, implying that a better understanding of economic dynamics would lead to lower interest rates.

