Left Menu

IRS Leadership Shake-Up: Musk's Influence Raises Questions

The IRS is undergoing leadership changes after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discovered the appointment of interim head Gary Shapley was influenced by Elon Musk without his approval. Bessent secured President Trump's backing to reverse the decision, paving the way for Michael Faulkender to assume the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:12 IST
IRS Leadership Shake-Up: Musk's Influence Raises Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is witnessing a notable leadership change after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent raised concerns about the recent appointment of its acting commissioner. According to reports, Elon Musk had a hand in the installation of Gary Shapley, bypassing Bessent's oversight.

Sources reveal that Bessent, who oversees the tax collection agency, felt undermined by Musk's actions, which prompted Bessent to approach President Trump to rescind the decision. As the controversy unfolds, the Department of Treasury and the IRS remain silent on the issue.

In the interim, Michael Faulkender, the deputy secretary of the Treasury, is expected to take over until a permanent head is appointed, with former Congressman Billy Long in consideration, pending Senate approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025