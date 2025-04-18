IRS Leadership Shake-Up: Musk's Influence Raises Questions

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is witnessing a notable leadership change after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent raised concerns about the recent appointment of its acting commissioner. According to reports, Elon Musk had a hand in the installation of Gary Shapley, bypassing Bessent's oversight.

Sources reveal that Bessent, who oversees the tax collection agency, felt undermined by Musk's actions, which prompted Bessent to approach President Trump to rescind the decision. As the controversy unfolds, the Department of Treasury and the IRS remain silent on the issue.

In the interim, Michael Faulkender, the deputy secretary of the Treasury, is expected to take over until a permanent head is appointed, with former Congressman Billy Long in consideration, pending Senate approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)