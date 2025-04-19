Trump's Controversial COVID-19 Website and Lab Leak Theory

The Trump administration unveiled a new COVID-19 website, attributing the virus's origins to a lab leak in China while targeting political rivals and health authorities, including President Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, and the WHO.

The site criticized public health measures such as social distancing and lockdowns, actions Trump opposed as he commenced withdrawing the U.S. from the WHO, its major financial supporter.

The CIA shared a tentative assessment leaning towards a lab-origin theory, though with low confidence. Beijing countered by dismissing lab-leak claims as baseless and accused the U.S. of politicizing the pandemic's origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)