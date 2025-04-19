Nuclear Diplomacy in Rome: Iran and US Aim to Resolve Atomic Stalemate

In a bid to solve longstanding nuclear tensions, Iran and the United States are set for another round of nuclear talks in Rome this Saturday. These negotiations come under the shadow of President Donald Trump's warnings of potential military action should diplomacy fail.

Indirect discussions mediated by Oman will feature Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. A previous round in Muscat had marked constructive progress, although Iran remains cautious about the prospects of a swift agreement, especially concerning the lifting of sanctions.

Despite reviving his 'maximum pressure' campaign, Trump expressed a desire for a prosperous Iran, but emphasized stopping its nuclear weapon development. Meanwhile, Iran insists on retaining its uranium-enriching capabilities while seeking guaranteed sanction relief in case of renewed agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)