BJP MLA Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence

BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury has launched a fierce critique of the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the violent incidents in Murshidabad. According to Chaudhury, pro-terror groups are exploiting young boys to disrupt communal harmony and create an atmosphere of fear in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhury alleged that the state police have selectively ignored the escalating tension, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of harboring elements that promote terror and chaos. She highlighted the public's demand for a Border Security Force (BSF) camp and the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure security.

The BJP MLA recounted reports of intimidation tactics allegedly used by the perpetrators, expressing concern over the communal disharmony unseen in her 12 years in the region. The violence, sparked by opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11, led to significant casualties and displaced families, urging some to flee to Jharkhand and others to seek shelter in Malda's relief camps.

