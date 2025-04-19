Modi's Saudi Visit: A New Chapter in Indo-Saudi Relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Discussions will cover energy, defense, and trade cooperation, alongside expediting Saudi Arabia's $100-billion investment plan. Multiple MoUs are anticipated, focusing on strategic partnerships.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a two-day diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia next week. The visit is aimed at enhancing collaborative frameworks across energy, defense, trade, and strategic investments.
Discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will focus on crucial regional and international challenges, alongside expanding Riyadh's $100-billion investment agenda for India. Several memoranda of understanding, including one concerning green hydrogen, are expected to be signed.
The Foreign Secretary highlighted efforts to solidify the India-Saudi Arabia partnership, particularly in energy cooperation. The talks might address the $100-billion Saudi investment plan in India, with defense collaboration and the India-Middle-East-Europe-Economic Corridor also on the agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Trade Tumbles: Trump's Tariffs Spark Economic Shockwaves
Global Trade Tensions Surge as Trump's Tariffs Ignite Economic Fears
Market Turmoil: Stocks Plunge as Trade War Weighs on Global Economy
Singapore Challenges U.S. Tariffs Amid Trade Dispute
Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Trade War Concerns