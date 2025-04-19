Modi's Saudi Visit: A New Chapter in Indo-Saudi Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a two-day diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia next week. The visit is aimed at enhancing collaborative frameworks across energy, defense, trade, and strategic investments.

Discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will focus on crucial regional and international challenges, alongside expanding Riyadh's $100-billion investment agenda for India. Several memoranda of understanding, including one concerning green hydrogen, are expected to be signed.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted efforts to solidify the India-Saudi Arabia partnership, particularly in energy cooperation. The talks might address the $100-billion Saudi investment plan in India, with defense collaboration and the India-Middle-East-Europe-Economic Corridor also on the agenda.

