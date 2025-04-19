Left Menu

Historic US-Iran Talks Gain Momentum in Nuclear Deal Negotiations

Iran and the US engage in expert discussions over Tehran's nuclear program, indicating progress. This follows a second negotiation round in Rome between Iranian and US diplomats. Talks aim to ensure Iran's nuclear capability remains peaceful amidst increased Middle East tensions. US-Iran relations have been strained since 1979.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:45 IST
Historic US-Iran Talks Gain Momentum in Nuclear Deal Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Iranian and US diplomats are making strides in negotiations over Tehran's advancing nuclear program, as experts plan to meet for pivotal discussions in Oman. This development follows a second negotiation round in Rome, where the dialogue garnered a positive outlook for US-Iran relations.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed optimism about the progression of talks with his US counterpart, Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. The dialogue aims to keep Iran nuclear weapons-free despite decades of hostilities since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Oman's Foreign Ministry has emphasized the commitment to reaching a deal.

The decision to pursue a deal emerged as President Donald Trump maintains pressure on Iran, intensifying regional tensions by threatening military action. The talks' historic nature reflects a potential shift in US-Iran dynamics, despite US withdrawal from Tehran's nuclear agreement in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025