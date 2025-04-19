Historic US-Iran Talks Gain Momentum in Nuclear Deal Negotiations

Iranian and US diplomats are making strides in negotiations over Tehran's advancing nuclear program, as experts plan to meet for pivotal discussions in Oman. This development follows a second negotiation round in Rome, where the dialogue garnered a positive outlook for US-Iran relations.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed optimism about the progression of talks with his US counterpart, Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. The dialogue aims to keep Iran nuclear weapons-free despite decades of hostilities since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Oman's Foreign Ministry has emphasized the commitment to reaching a deal.

The decision to pursue a deal emerged as President Donald Trump maintains pressure on Iran, intensifying regional tensions by threatening military action. The talks' historic nature reflects a potential shift in US-Iran dynamics, despite US withdrawal from Tehran's nuclear agreement in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)