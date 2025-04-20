Left Menu

US Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Yemen's Houthi-Controlled Regions

The US military conducted airstrikes on Yemen's capital and Houthi-controlled Hodeida after a previous strike killed over 70. The UN expressed concern over the violence, while the US stated its actions are in response to Houthi attacks. No civilian casualty reports have been confirmed by US Central Command.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen reported Saturday that the US military carried out airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, and the port city of Hodeida. This follows an earlier strike on a Red Sea port that resulted in over 70 fatalities.

The Houthi media office noted that 13 airstrikes hit Hodeida's airport and port, extending damage to Sanaa. Despite the lack of immediate casualty reports, the US Central Command continues its operation against the Houthis.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed grave concern over the strikes and urged respect for international laws safeguarding civilians. The US claimed its strikes are a countermeasure against Houthi assaults on shipping lanes and Israel.

