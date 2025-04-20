Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Trump's Controversial Venezuelan Deportation Move

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan migrants accused of being gang members. The stay came after emergency intervention by the ACLU, highlighting tensions between different government branches over immigration policies. Questions remain over applying a rarely used 1798 wartime law.

On Saturday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency stay on the Trump administration's plan to deport a group of Venezuelan migrants alleged to be gang members, applying a rarely used wartime law from 1798. Although the White House urged the justices to lift this order, the court decided to halt the deportations pending further judicial review.

The government responded that President Trump remains committed to his immigration crackdown but did not suggest defying the Supreme Court's directive, thereby avoiding an imminent constitutional crisis between government branches. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito publicly dissented from the decision.

The case has intensified debates over the Trump administration's frequently challenged immigration strategies, particularly his use of executive power. Legal representatives for the migrants argued that the individuals were wrongly accused without the chance to counter claims, raising significant legal and human rights questions.

