Owaisi Slams BJP Over Radical Stance on Supreme Court

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday fiercely criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey following his controversial remarks about the Supreme Court. Owaisi accused the BJP of becoming so radicalized that its members are now threatening the judiciary with religious conflict.

Highlighting Dubey's statement suggesting that the Supreme Court incites religious wars, Owaisi questioned whether BJP members understand the constitutional provisions like Article 142, crafted by BR Ambedkar, which empowers the Supreme Court to ensure complete justice.

The BJP quickly distanced itself from the comments made by Dubey and fellow BJP leader Dinesh Sharma, who also criticized the court's authority. In a statement, the party firmly rejected the remarks and called for its members to exercise caution in their public statements.

