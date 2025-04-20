Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Focus on Trivial Issues

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a fierce criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party fails to address genuine public issues and instead focuses on insignificant matters. "This government has two notable achievements: pakora and fugitive," Yadav remarked, emphasizing the BJP's neglect of employment concerns.

The SP leader further critiqued the recently approved Waqf Act, questioning its significance to farmers. "Will passing the Waqf Bill double farmers' incomes?" he asked, insinuating that the BJP incites unrest, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orchestrating disruptions in the state.

Yadav's visit to Agra to meet party MP Ramji Lal Suman, whose remarks about historical figure Rana Sanga sparked controversy, underscores growing tensions. Yadav pledged to follow Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, contrasting the BJP's approach to rights and governance, and vowed legal action against those inciting violence without obeying the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)