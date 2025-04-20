Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP's 'Damage Control' Over MPs' Comments

The Congress has labeled the BJP's attempt to distance itself from its MPs' criticism of the Supreme Court as 'damage control.' Congress questions why no action is taken against MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma for their remarks on the Chief Justice of India. The BJP insists these comments are personal opinions.

The ongoing feud between the Congress and the BJP took a heated turn on Sunday when Congress described the BJP's recent attempt to distance itself from its MPs' defamatory remarks about the Supreme Court as mere 'damage control.'

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the 'outgoing BJP president' of making a meaningless gesture by disassociating the party from the controversial comments made by Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma about the Chief Justice of India. He asserted that these comments are part of a recurring pattern of hate speech by the MPs.

Despite BJP president JP Nadda's clarification that the comments do not reflect the party's stance, questions persist about why no disciplinary measures have been enforced on the MPs. The situation raises concerns about the party's true position on the judiciary and its commitment to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

