Balancing Trade Tensions: China Calls for Harmony Amid U.S. Tariff Strain

China's ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, has issued a strong call for Washington to seek common ground with Beijing, aiming for a peaceful coexistence as tension from the escalating trade war grows.

During a public address in Washington, Xie highlighted the global economic repercussions of tariffs, likening them to those implemented by the U.S. in 1930 during the Great Depression. He emphasized the importance of harmony in managing the world's largest economies and related this concept to balancing yin and yang from traditional Chinese medicine.

Amid frozen trade relations and high tariffs, with further constraints in trade, investment, and cultural exchanges, Xie warned of retaliation against unfair tariffs. While other nations are negotiating with the U.S., no high-level talks are scheduled between China and the U.S., although President Trump mentioned that current behind-the-scenes talks are positive.

(With inputs from agencies.)