Political Waves: Speculation Rises Amid Thackeray Reconciliation Buzz

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, displayed notable irritation when a journalist probed about a possible reconciliation between warring cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. Shinde promptly redirected the conversation towards the achievements of the government, asserting his focus on substantial issues.

During a visit to his hometown Dare village, Shinde was approached by a TV Marathi reporter questioning the latest buzz around potential unity between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray. Shinde dismissed the query, highlighting his known aversion to disruptions.

The speculation gained traction after Raj Thackeray's recent podcast interview indicated a willingness to resume collaboration with Uddhav, originating from the undivided Shiv Sena days. This backdrop is underscored by Uddhav's readiness to surpass past grievances for the greater Marathi cause, albeit with caution against aiding factions allied with Eknath Shinde and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)