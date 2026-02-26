Meghalaya Chief Minister Condemns Derogatory Remarks, Calls for Calm

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addressed the controversy surrounding derogatory comments made by BJP leader Sunil Deodhar. The remarks, deemed offensive to Christians and Jesus Christ, spurred protests across the state.

Sangma affirmed that the state government is initiating steps to handle the situation, pressing for either a retraction or an apology from Deodhar. He expressed confidence in the law's progression, urging citizens to remain composed amidst the backlash.

Reiterating the government's dedication to supporting all faiths and communities, the Chief Minister condemned the statements as divisive and unacceptable. He assured the public of measures being implemented to avoid similar occurrences in the future, while appealing for peace and understanding.

