Meghalaya Chief Minister Condemns Derogatory Remarks, Calls for Calm

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addresses derogatory remarks by BJP leader Sunil Deodhar, urging restraint and promising government action. The remarks sparked protests, leading to Deodhar’s apology. Sangma emphasizes community support and the need for forgiveness, while ensuring steps are taken to prevent similar incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addressed the controversy surrounding derogatory comments made by BJP leader Sunil Deodhar. The remarks, deemed offensive to Christians and Jesus Christ, spurred protests across the state.

Sangma affirmed that the state government is initiating steps to handle the situation, pressing for either a retraction or an apology from Deodhar. He expressed confidence in the law's progression, urging citizens to remain composed amidst the backlash.

Reiterating the government's dedication to supporting all faiths and communities, the Chief Minister condemned the statements as divisive and unacceptable. He assured the public of measures being implemented to avoid similar occurrences in the future, while appealing for peace and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

