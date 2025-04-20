Left Front Rallies at Brigade Parade Ground: A Fresh Push for Bengal Elections

The Left Front, spearheaded by CPI(M), is set to stage a pivotal rally at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground this Sunday, marking an early start to their campaign for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. In the past, the Left Front failed to secure a single seat in the 2021 elections, prompting a determined push to reverse their electoral fortunes.

Speaking on the upcoming demonstration, CPI(M) West Bengal unit state secretary Mohammed Salim expressed optimism about a strong turnout. Salim, a key figure at the rally, highlighted pressing issues such as the loss of jobs among school staff, the implications of the Waqf Amendment Act, and recent communal unrest in Murshidabad as crucial topics of discussion.

The rally will also call for increased wages and social security for workers, an end to the privatization of government undertakings, debt relief for farmers, and an improved minimum support price for agricultural produce, aiming to align with the broader interests of Bengal's agrarian and working-class communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)